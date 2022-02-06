Ye’s Donda 2 recording sessions are officially underway, and it appears Beanie Sigel may be featured on the album.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), Beans took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos of himself in the studio.

“Donda 2 sheesh !!!” Beans wrote, tagging Ye, DaBaby and producers ATL Jacob, and Roccstar.

While the sound is turned off on the video clips so fans can’t hear the heat Beans was working on, the photos show the State Property rapper smiling, embracing DaBaby and huddled up around a smirking Ye.

Ye and Beanie were both a part of Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. Their relationship dates back to Beans’ debut album The Truth where Ye produced the first track — also titled “The Truth.”

Ye produced two more songs — “Nothing Like It” and “Gangsta Gangsta” — on Sigel’s second album The Reason.

The mini Roc reunion may have something to do with an interview Yeezy did on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” podcast last year.

“People who took a liking to me in volatile situations would always give me a nickname, so it seemed like I was cool like them,” Ye told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “[Yeezy] was Beanie’s name for me when I was at Baseline. On some like ‘That’s Yeezy’ … make him one of us. He let me wear his State Property chain. He really just embraced me.”

The Chi-town superproducer added that he planned to reimburse Beans for coming up with the nickname, which now doubles as the name for his merchandise.

“I still owe Beanie money, and I been trying to give him this money for a minute,” the Donda rapper said. ”I been trying to give it to him … this man made up the name. It’s like, you know, the lady who made the Nike Swoosh. Phil Knight went back and made sure she was straight.”

Ye would later promise Beanie $50 million and 5% stock in Yeezy for coming up with the moniker.

But the “Feel it in the Air” rapper would decline Ye’s gesture in an interview with TMZ.

He humbly told the outlet that it was Ye who “took the name and ran with it.”

“As far as his business mind and where he took it, Kanye work hard for his. Kanye don’t owe me nothing,” Beanie said. Instead of a one-time check, Beanie said he is open to doing business with Ye.

“I’m not even thinking about a [monetary] number,” he said. “But I would love to do some business where I can earn some money, ‘cause I’m an earner. I never was the type to take just for a handout.”

Check out photos of the mini Roc reunion below: