24 hours after Kanye West unexpectedly dropped out of the Coachella 2022 lineup, The Weeknd has stepped in to save the day.

As outside continues to reopen after a long hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many fans were excited when Coachella announced its return and even more excited when Ye was announced as a headliner for Sunday, April 17 and 24 of the two-weekend music fest in Indio, California.

Then yesterday (April 5), fans everywhere were left devastated when Ye ditched the fest without warning.

A source told CNN that West didn’t want to perform while dealing with his “divorce battle with Kim Kardashian” and “his one-sided feud with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.”

The official Coachella Instagram account has since removed all mentions of West from its page and has replaced the former festival flier with a new one displaying the updated lineup.

Now, instead of the Sunday Service leader, The Weeknd will hit the stage along with Swedish House Mafia for double the fun.

The Weeknd is currently preparing for his “After Hours Till Dawn” world tour which kicks off July 8 in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The first leg of the tour will cover the United States and Canada.

The “Call Out My Name” singer has had an eventful week as just yesterday he had the Internet buzzing when he released his music video for “Out of Time” and it featured acting legend Jim Carrey taking on the eerie role of a sinister doctor.

We’re happy that The Weeknd was able to headline the mega fest and we’re sure Ye is doing just fine — as yesterday he was announced as one of the lucky elite to make the Forbes’ annual Billionaire’s List.

Coachella takes place on April 15-17 and April 22-24 and other artists include Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, the City Girls and Ari Lennox.