At the top of the year, The Weeknd blessed the masses as he unveiled his highly anticipated dawn FM project. The album, deemed a “sonic experience” by The Weeknd, showcases a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. He has since kept the momentum rolling in expert fashion as he unleashed a slew of intriguing visuals for cuts like “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice (Remix),” “Gasoline (XO Vision),” and now his latest, “Out Of Time.”

In the freshly released “Out Of Time” video was directed by Cliqua and features appearances from Jim Carrey as well as South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung. On the song, the platinum artist flips a City Pop classic by sampling the 1983 song “Midnight Pretenders” by Japanese artist Tomoko Aran and pairs it with his introspective lyrics:

The last few months, I’ve been workin’ on me, baby there’s so much trauma in my life/ I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby, I look back now and I realize and I remember when I held you/ You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay and I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mind/ Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time, say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time, say that I’ll care for you

The superstar is set to hit the road for his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour with special guest Doja Cat. The tour will kick off up north in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto in July and wrap up in Los Angeles by September.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Out of Time” by The Weeknd down below.