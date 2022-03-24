On March 24, multiple sources broke the news that Megan Thee Stallion has a docuseries coming our way.

The project will be produced by Time Studios and her label, Roc Nation.

Nneka Onuorah — who also worked on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” a dance competition series in which the singer looks for backup dancers that premieres tomorrow on Amazon Prime — will be directing the show.

A statement released about the project promises to “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

The show should keep viewers entertained as Megan has a lot to showcase. Fans have already seen her various behind-the-scenes clips of dance rehearsals for shows posted to the star’s Instagram account. Thee Stallion also enjoys showing off her creativity on the social media site, pretty much never missing the chance to post, whether it is her eye-catching nail designs or viral TikTok dance routines with friends.

While on the topic of social media, the “Savage” rapper — who is known for showering her French bulldogs with affection, also has a fairly new Snapchat series titled, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, where the celeb is joined by famous friends and their pets. The show is produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Media.

In her earlier days, Megan was also pretty active with producing content for her YouTube channel which showcases her having a ball with her “Hottieween” episodes.

But Thee Stallion isn’t all play — Megan is known to stand up for various social justice issues, especially when it comes to protecting Black women.

At this time, there is no release date for the show, nor is there a confirmed network or streaming service that it will appear on, but we have a feeling that whenever it drops, we’ll be tuned in.