By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.17.2022

The official trailer for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” has arrived. The series, which marks the debut project from the superstar singer’s first-look deal with Amazon Studios, premieres on Prime Video on March 25.

According to a press release, the unscripted series will follow Lizzo and 10 dancers’ journeys as they compete for a chance to join “the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls,” the “Truth Hurts” singer’s backup dance squad, and join her on her upcoming world tour.

“BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… TURN IT UP,” Lizzo captioned the show’s trailer in an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 17). “This is the greatest moment of my career yet. Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT. Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON [Prime Video].”

For the show, the 10 contenders will move into the Big Grrrls House and participate in competitions to earn their place on the stage. According to the release, Lizzo will be aided in her search for the best dancers by choreographers Tanisha Scott, Shirlene Quigley, Grace Holden and current Big Grrrls dancer Chawnta’ Marie Van.

Special guests will also be featured in the series, such as Lizzo’s friend and Grammy-nominated singer SZA, choreographer Charm La’Donna and body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller.

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo will also executive produce the show along with Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. Nneka Onuorah serves as director and the series is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers.

See the “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” official trailer below.

