Netflix is broadening its international television slate with a new fiery show based out of South Africa.

Set in Johannesburg, “Young, Famous & African” follows a group of wealthy stars as they “work and play, flirt and feud.” If the teaser Netflix released yesterday (Feb. 14) is any indication, viewers are in for a ton of spice, drama and luxury. The 1-minute clip is full of fast cars, jet-setting and expensive jewelry. Viewers are given a sneak peek into the opulent lifestyles of the cast, plus a look at a few of the early friendships and beefs that may be brewing.

“This glitzy reality series follows a group of young, affluent and famous media personalities from across the continent who come together in Joburg on a quest to make new connections, find love and possibly rekindle old flames,” the official synopis states. “These jetsetters will see their relationships and patience tested as they mingle with the who’s who of African entertainment.”

Due on the streamer March 18, “Young, Famous & African” stars Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent “2baba” Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Zari “The Boss Lady,” Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark and Andile Ncube. The unscripted series is executive produced by co-creators Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa.

With innovative shows like “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle,” “Too Hot To Handle,” “Bling Empire,” and “Selling Sunset,” Netflix has had a ton of success within the genre of reality television. The streamer also recently aired its first season of “Selling Tampa,” which features an all-Black and all-female cast of real estate agents who are dominating the Florida coast.

It’s exciting to see more Black and POC talent being showcased across television, and we can’t wait to tune in. Meet the stars of “Young, Famous & African” in the official teaser below and let us know what you think.