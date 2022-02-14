After a weekend of posting and deleting disses aimed at Pete Davidson, Kanye West has addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the media in a new Valentine’s Day-themed Instagram post. The 44-year-old, who attended Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (Feb. 13) with his kids, said he doesn’t have any “beef” with his estranged wife.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE. IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” he wrote in Monday’s post (Feb. 14).

Along with a lengthy caption, the Chicago native also posted a paparazzi-snapped photo of Kardashian out on a date with Davidson, though the “Saturday Night Live” star’s head was cropped out. For the dinner date, Kardashian wore a sparkling silver coat, which Kanye says he bought her because he thought it “was particularly special.”

“I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” he wrote.

Kanye also clarified that he has “nothing against” the Daily Mail or any other media outlet. He previously blasted TMZ over the outlet’s coverage of his co-parenting style.

“… I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD,” he wrote. “I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS… THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION.”

Kanye added that he and the media have a “public relationship” since he is a public figure.

“… SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY… HAPPY VALENTINES,” he concluded.

As reported by REVOLT, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye last year. The “Eazy” rapper was most recently in the news after asking Billie Eilish to apologize for stopping her show while a fan needed help, which he perceived as a diss against Travis Scott. However, relatives of an Astroworld tragedy victim were upset by the request and Ye later took down his post.

See his latest post about his relationship with Kardashian and the media below.