Congrats are in order for the Los Angeles Rams, who took home the Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl LVI championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The high-stakes matchup went down at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles tonight (Feb. 13). The Rams got off to a solid start, leading with a score of 13-10 at halftime. Unfortunately, Rams receiver Odell Beckham was injured and left the game after two catches, 52 yards and a touchdown. Beckham, who hurt his knee while running his route in the second quarter, previously suffered a torn ACL during his 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns.

OBJ has been ruled OUT for the rest of the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/vKg6Yb5z8R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

It was anyone’s game at that point, although sports commentator Skip Bayless insisted the Rams should take home the win without any trouble. That wasn’t the case, as the Bengals came back quickly in the second half. “The Hollywood Rams SHOULD win this Super Bowl fairly easily,” Skip quipped. “Odell SHOULD go over 100. Matt Stafford SHOULD be the MVP. Aaron Donald SHOULD wreck the Bengals’ offense. Now all they have to do is DO IT, in their home stadium. Pretty easy.”

After a legendary halftime show starring Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dre. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, however, the Bengals took the lead 12 seconds in and during their first play. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson then extended the Bengals’ lead to 20-13 with a 38-yard field goal.

In the end, the Los Angeles Rams managed to take home the win. After Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dropped a potential first-down pass and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hit his second touchdown of the night, L.A. came out on top.

Of course social media had their thoughts on the close matchup. Check out some reactions to the Rams winning tonight’s game below. Who were you rooting for?

Aaron Donald has been in the NFL for 8 years. His resumé is unreal. *Rookie of the Year (2014)

*Super Bowl champ

*8× Pro Bowl

*7× First-team All-Pro

*3× Defensive Player of the Year

*2010s All-Decade Team

*90+ PFF grade every year

*Only 2 games missed – both not injury related. pic.twitter.com/nnBJqptix9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

Refs kept the flags away all game until every incompletion of the Rams final drive. Pathetic way to win, Bengals outplayed the Rams in every facet — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) February 14, 2022

The Bengals should never have been here. The Chiefs and Bills were both way better all year — Jarvon (@justjarvon) February 14, 2022

man stafford playing in detroit for 75 years, finally escaping to a team that was totally okay but not a super bowl favorite, and immediately winning the super bowl is so funny. god has either forgotten the lions or never heard of them — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) February 14, 2022

The dream has become a reality for Odell Beckham. pic.twitter.com/WPCARn3YdC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 14, 2022

Make a play & the rest is history. The Rams are #SuperBowl Champions pic.twitter.com/jKDhUzmi2C — Mario Anthony (@MarioAnthony__) February 14, 2022