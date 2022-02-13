By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.13.2022

Congrats are in order for the Los Angeles Rams, who took home the Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl LVI championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The high-stakes matchup went down at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles tonight (Feb. 13). The Rams got off to a solid start, leading with a score of 13-10 at halftime. Unfortunately, Rams receiver Odell Beckham was injured and left the game after two catches, 52 yards and a touchdown. Beckham, who hurt his knee while running his route in the second quarter, previously suffered a torn ACL during his 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns.

It was anyone’s game at that point, although sports commentator Skip Bayless insisted the Rams should take home the win without any trouble. That wasn’t the case, as the Bengals came back quickly in the second half. “The Hollywood Rams SHOULD win this Super Bowl fairly easily,” Skip quipped. “Odell SHOULD go over 100. Matt Stafford SHOULD be the MVP. Aaron Donald SHOULD wreck the Bengals’ offense. Now all they have to do is DO IT, in their home stadium. Pretty easy.”

After a legendary halftime show starring Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dre. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, however, the Bengals took the lead 12 seconds in and during their first play. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson then extended the Bengals’ lead to 20-13 with a 38-yard field goal.

In the end, the Los Angeles Rams managed to take home the win. After Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dropped a potential first-down pass and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hit his second touchdown of the night, L.A. came out on top.

Of course social media had their thoughts on the close matchup. Check out some reactions to the Rams winning tonight’s game below. Who were you rooting for?

