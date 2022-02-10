J. Cole is giving Colin Kaepernick his flowers ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVI. The North Carolina native shared a photo of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback on Instagram, along with an appreciative caption.

“‘Y’all musta forgot’ in my [Roy Jones Jr.] voice,” Cole began his post on Thursday (Feb. 10), tagging Kaepernick. “Imagine 5 straight years spent waking up every day to train at 5am, staying ready in hopes that some team would reach out with an opportunity, no matter how impossible that sounded most days. He probably finishing up today’s workout as I type this right now. I see you bro, and I know God is with you.”

“I pray the day soon comes when you get to play the game you love at the highest level again. I believe. And I haven’t forgot,” he continued. “RESPECT.”

As reported by REVOLT, Kaepernick recently made headlines after it was revealed that Spike Lee will direct ESPN Films’ upcoming documentary about the pro-athlete and activist’s life and career.

“Kaepernick — who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey — is collaborating closely with Lee, who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” a press release about the film read.

The multi-part documentary is currently in production and was first announced as part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Disney, which he inked in 2020. ESPN Films and Lee’s company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks will co-produce the project.

Cole’s post arrives ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl showdown this Sunday (Feb. 13). The game will take place at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

See Cole’s post below.