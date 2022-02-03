Spike Lee will direct the forthcoming ESPN Films documentary about Colin Kaepernick’s life and career, Variety reports. According to the outlet, the multi-part film, which was initially announced in 2020; is currently in production.

“Kaepernick — who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey — is collaborating closely with Lee, who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” a press release about the project states.

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and co-produced by Lee’s company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks. As reported by REVOLT, the film is part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Disney, which the former quarterback signed in 2020.

Besides Lee, Kaepernick is also linking with sports reporter and former ESPN host Jemele Hill, who will co-produce the film.

News of Lee’s addition to the film arrives after the Da 5 Bloods director and Kaepernick were seen attending a New York Knicks game together at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

So far, a release date for the upcoming documentary has not been announced.

The news also follows Lee’s multi-year partnership with Netflix, which he inked back in December. At the time, Lee said he was looking forward to reuniting with the streamer to “focus on the new diverse storytellers.”

“There is no better way for me and my company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott and Tendo—da fearless leaders of Netflix,” he said in a statement.

Last year, Kaepernick also partnered with Netflix and Ava DuVernay to release his “Colin in Black & White” limited series.

See Lee’s post about the upcoming documentary below.