By C.H.
  /  01.29.2022

Janet Jackson’s highly-anticipated documentaryJanet Jackson, debuted Friday (Jan. 28) simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E. 

Fans took to Twitter all night sharing their reactions to part-one of the “definitive story on Janet Jackson” with the social media app’s approved hashtag #JanetJacksonDoc.

“Hope u guys ENJOY 2nite,” Janet tweeted ahead of the premiere. “Luv u so much #janetjacksondoc.” 

Blkcreatives, a network for talented, smart, and skillful Black creatives, hosted a Twitter Watch Party and invited fans to join in.

“The documentary event of a LIFETIME is here + we’re honored to host the Twitter Watch Party for THE @JanetJackson’s #JanetJacksonDoc ! Join #blkcreatives for the two night premiere TONIGHT on @LifetimeTV – we’re live-tweeting AND hosting a Twitter Spaces to celebrate! @AETV,” the account announced Friday (Jan. 28). 

The account even shared a link for people who don’t have both cable networks to watch the documentary on. 

Janet Jackson & Paula Abdul are such an iconic duo!” One Twitter user wrote.

“Janet Jackson having seven singles from a nine-track project is such a flex. And five of those singles were Top 5 HITS, whew!” Wrote another

“Rhythm Nation era is so captivating. I love this look on her,” one user tweeted.

CONTROL is Janet Jackson’s real debut album!” @MJFinesselover tweeted.

The never-before-seen footage of Ms. Jackson’s meteoric rise to superstardom seemed to captivate her fans. 

One tweeter was upset, however, because part-one of the doc seemed to have left out Janet’s acting on Good Times. The user tweeted:

The fact there wasn’t a mention of Charlene was blasphemous!” 

“Katherine Jackson sewed so Tina Knowles could stitch!” One person tweeted, referencing Beyoncé and Janet’s mother’s active role in their young careers.

Of course, there were many mentions of Janet’s iconic brother Michael

“Longer (NEW) footage of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson from #JanetJacksonDoc writing their song ‘Scream’ together!! So wholesome,” one user tweeted.

“I love that Janet saw Michael start his tour and was amazed, like “No I really have to step this sh*t up,” tweeted @kidnoble

Another tweeted: “Can u imagine thinkin how u were gonna put on a great ass tour and then lookin up and ur brother, MICHAEL FUCKIN JACKSON, is in the midst of the Bad Tour?!? SHIT!!!”

“I hope the  #JanetJacksonDoc finally puts to rest another rumor about the Jacksons… Michael and Janet didn’t just lead separate lives, but they really are 2 different people,” @AndrewGreene864 tweeted.

The account @CallmeDollar tweeted: “A great part 1! Give Janet Jackson ALL of her flowers!

One person expressed that they can’t wait until part-two, which airs Saturday (Jan. 29). “Oh, we eating Justin Timberlake up tomorrow night,” they tweeted.

Part-two airs Saturday (Jan. 28) at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and A&E. 

