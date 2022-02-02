Today it was announced that an XXXTentacion documentary will be premiering at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. A post on XXXTentacion’s official Instagram revealed the documentary, titled Look At Me!, will “take you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius.”

The SXSW Film Festival runs from March 11-19, 2022 in Austin, Texas, though an exact screening date hasn’t yet been announced. After the premiere at SXSW the film will stream on Hulu this summer.

Directed by Sabaah Folayan, the documentary will chronicle the young Florida rapper’s life from being a SoundCloud artist to having a meteoric rise to fame before his untimely death in 2018 at the young age of 20 years old.

Previously unreleased footage promises to give “a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation.”

2022 marks the fourth year since XXXTentacion’s passing. Recently the estate of the late rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, released a statement on what would have been his 24th birthday to let fans know that they are planning “exciting” things to celebrate his life.

In a message on a website managed by the X’s estate, the statement read, “To Jahseh’s supporters across the world, we continue to be amazed at the love and support that X’s fans show on a daily basis. We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be more powerful than it’s ever been. It’s important to us to continue to honor Jah’s legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X’s music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs.”

With an animated visual for “Vice City” being recently released on YouTube, and now the news of this documentary, we’re sure X’s fans will be buzzing to see the late rapper in a new light.