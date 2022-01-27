Bill Cosby has responded to the upcoming docuseries, “We Need To Talk About Cosby,” which promises a look at the former “Cosby Show” star’s “descent from ‘America’s Dad’ to alleged sexual predator,” a synopsis states.

The official trailer for the W. Kamau Bell-directed four-part series aired last week, including testimonies from comedians, journalists and Cosby accusers. The series is set to premiere on Showtime this Sunday (Jan. 30) at 10 p.m. EST.

In an emailed statement to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for Cosby called Bell a “PR hack.”

“Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work… because of race and gender… within the expanses of the entertainment industries,” the email read.

“Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths… intentionally,” it continued, with Cosby’s rep adding that despite the reported allegations, “none have ever been proven in any court of law.”

“Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him,” it states. “Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. He wants our nation to be what it proclaims itself to be: a democracy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell responded to Cosby’s statement about the series.

“The funny thing about this is because of how America works and how racism works here, there are ways in which a system of white supremacy would target a powerful Black man to bring him down — and that has happened throughout history in this country. But that doesn’t always mean that the Black man didn’t do something wrong,” he told the outlet.

“There are racist forces that are happy for Bill Cosby’s downfall, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t more than 60 women who have accused him of rape and sexual assault and those aren’t credible accusations.”

As reported by REVOLT, 84-year-old Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018, but was released from prison last June after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction.

See the “We Need To Talk About Cosby” trailer below.