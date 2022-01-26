By Tamantha
  /  01.26.2022

A man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday (Jan. 26), 57-year-old Robert Packer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He could face up to six months in prison, however, many rioters who pleaded to the same charge and weren’t accused of violence received less or no jail time.

According to CNN, Packer was photographed inside the government building during the deadly insurrection. His presence sparked outrage across social media platforms due to the black sweatshirt he wore. It had a graphic image of crossbones and a skull along with the words “Camp Auschwitz,” which was the name of the Nazi concentration camp where more than one million people — mostly Jews — were killed during World War II.

The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt read, “Work brings freedom,” which is a translation of a saying that was on the gates of the concentration camp.

Prosecutors say Packer traveled from Virginia to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 to attend the pro-Trump rally. According to his plea agreement, which was read aloud during the hearing, he entered the Capitol despite seeing broken glass and other rioters fighting the police. Packer was nearby when Ashli Babbitt was shot and when rioters broke Nancy Pelosi’s office sign. After about 20 minutes, he left.

The FBI raided Packer’s apartment after he was arrested and found a folder titled “Whites Only Material,” swastika artwork, pictures of Hitler and other Nazi visuals.

So far, more than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes related to last year’s riot. About 200 of them have pleaded guilty, including Robert Palmer, the Capitol rioter who used a fire extinguisher to assault police officers. He was sentenced to 63 months behind bars for his actions — the harshest punishment that has been imposed on anyone who participated in the insurrection so far.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Capitol Riots

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More