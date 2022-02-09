Mary J. Blige says Los Angeles will never be the same after her upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul sat down with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday (Feb. 8) to discuss the highly anticipated Halftime Show, which goes down at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Sunday (Feb. 13).

“Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip hop [and] R&B history,” Blige said. “This is… Man, L.A. is never ever gonna be the same.”

“I watched the rehearsals — watching each person’s performance, I had goosebumps watching it,” she added.

The 51-year-old said that the star-studded performance will be a “celebration of how far… hip hop has come; how far R&B has come; how far, you know, just music and our culture [has come].”

Blige also commented on the upcoming performance in light of the NFL’s latest controversy. As reported by REVOLT, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores recently sued the NFL and accused the league of discriminatory hiring practices.

“We’re focusing on uplifting people with the music, uplifting people with the beauty and the fashion and bringing it back to a place where we can all come together,” Blige said.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who previously performed at the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show with NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly; will also release her next album, Good Morning Beautiful, this Friday (Feb. 11). Blige’s 14th studio album, the record will feature Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East and Usher.

Blige isn’t the only artist excited about the upcoming show. Speaking with the Associated Press, Snoop Dogg recently called the performance a “dream come true.”

“We’re all one. We’re all united together,” he told the outlet. “If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

See Blige’s interview with “Good Morning America” below.