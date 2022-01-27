Snoop Dogg is not scared of cancel culture.

While chatting with Druski in his Clubhouse room, the “Gin and Juice” emcee spoke about how he feels about getting canceled. “I wish a motherfucker would try to cancel me,” he said, adding that it only works “if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.”

Snoop then referenced DaBaby and Dave Chappelle’s recent controversy. “’Cause you see DaBaby, you see Dave Chappelle,” he added. “You see certain motherfuckers, like, if you don’t get out of here with that shit. Gimme a week nigga, I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t — the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up nigga… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you niggas to line up.”

Snoop has had a few close calls with being canceled, including the controversial statements he made about Gayle King after she spoke about Kobe Bryant’s rape accusation following his tragic death. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper called King a “dog-head bitch” and told her to beware “before we come get you” in an Instagram post back in Feb. 2020.

His remarks were met with heavy criticism from several notable people, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who tweeted, “For those of you criticizing Gayle King, go watch her full interview. For many of you, check your misogyny. For those threatening her and inciting violence, stop it immediately. This is unacceptable. We must do better.”

Snoop later apologized for his remarks toward King and said he “overreacted.”

“Should have handled it way different from that,” the West Coast MC added. “I was raised way better than that. So, I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

Listen to Snoop’s full Clubhouse convo here.