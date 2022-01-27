By Tamantha
  /  01.27.2022

Snoop Dogg is not scared of cancel culture.

While chatting with Druski in his Clubhouse room, the “Gin and Juice” emcee spoke about how he feels about getting canceled. “I wish a motherfucker would try to cancel me,” he said, adding that it only works “if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.”

Snoop then referenced DaBaby and Dave Chappelle’s recent controversy. “’Cause you see DaBaby, you see Dave Chappelle,” he added. “You see certain motherfuckers, like, if you don’t get out of here with that shit. Gimme a week nigga, I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t — the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up nigga… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you niggas to line up.”

Snoop has had a few close calls with being canceled, including the controversial statements he made about Gayle King after she spoke about Kobe Bryant’s rape accusation following his tragic death. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper called King a “dog-head bitch” and told her to beware “before we come get you” in an Instagram post back in Feb. 2020.

His remarks were met with heavy criticism from several notable people, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who tweeted, “For those of you criticizing Gayle King, go watch her full interview. For many of you, check your misogyny. For those threatening her and inciting violence, stop it immediately. This is unacceptable. We must do better.”

Snoop later apologized for his remarks toward King and said he “overreacted.”

“Should have handled it way different from that,” the West Coast MC added. “I was raised way better than that. So, I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

Listen to Snoop’s full Clubhouse convo here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Snoop Dogg

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
View More