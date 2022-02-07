By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.07.2022

Snoop Dogg is not a fan of Kanye West’s boots. Recently, when asked to confirm whether he really “got a pair” of Ye’s signature, oversized Red Wing boots, the “BMF” star shut down the rumors with a hilarious response.

“Ain’t no way in the world I can Crip Walk in them motherfucking big ass space boots,” Snoop joked amid his chat with DJ Whoo Kid. “Only way I’d wear them motherfuckers is if they got me jumping off the Empire State Building into a motherfucking lake full of gators or some shit, and I gotta walk on the gators like Pitfall to get out of there.”

“That nigga getting money, I can’t hate on it,” he continued. “But I tell you what, I’d never wear them motherfuckers. I’m glad it never snows in California.”

Snoop then imagined all it would take just to put a pair of Ye’s boots on. “Nigga like, ‘Not the Kanye’s cuz.’ Yeah cuz, let me help you into them muthafuckas. Nigga gotta sit down and get help putting them on and taking them off,” the West Coast legend said before concluding, “I don’t want no shoes where two niggas gotta help me put ’em on. That don’t feel right, cuz.”

While Ye’s favorite boots have been the butt of several jokes, it turns out the same is true for a pair of shoes from his Yeezy brand. Days ago, Fat Joe was forced to defend his style after many made fun of him for rocking a khaki pair of West’s Yeezy insulated boots.

“I don’t know if you know this, I’ve been so fly that it’s, like, working against me now,” told Brian B.Dot Miller on Instagram Live. “I’m getting backlash for being so fly … I wanna know why I can’t be fresh. Those Yeezy boots are sold out.”

Fashion ain’t for everybody,” Joe added. “Everybody just don’t get it. You’re right: the 40 Below, Timberland, super fly. But that’s the comfortable, the norm … The [Yeezy] boot is good money. I’m telling you. I’m ready to sell this boot. I’m ready to make an NFT of this boot … The boot is here to stay.”

See a clip of Snoop Dogg’s interview below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

