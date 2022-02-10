By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.10.2022

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show lineup already boasts five hip hop superstars, but fans think the upcoming performance may have room for one more.

This week, rumors circulated that 50 Cent might appear as a surprise guest on the SoFi Stadium stage this Sunday (Feb. 13), joining Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the halftime spectacle.

Fans have been pondering possible additions to the lineup for weeks, with artists such as Ice Cube frequently being named as potential guests. However, a surprise 50 Cent cameo seems more likely.

According to Hip-Hop-N-More, the New York rapper’s hit song “In Da Club” could be heard playing in a video taken during a recent Super Bowl Halftime Show rehearsal. The tweeted clip has since been removed from the platform due to copyright issues, but the inclusion of “In Da Club” sparked fan rumors about a potential 50 Cent appearance.

So far, 50 hasn’t commented on the rumors. He did, however, discuss the upcoming performance during a recent interview with the Associated Press, where he said rehearsals are “down to a T.”

“It’s a Dr. Dre thing,” he said about the star-studded show. “And then you’ve got Em and Kendrick. And it’s hard to do Dr. Dre without Snoop because Snoop’s performance on that album before he got to his solo album, [Dr. Dre’s] The Chronic… that was like his introduction. It was such a strong effort leading into his solo album, (Doggystyle).”

50 went on to say that Snoop’s strong introduction to fans on The Chronic led to his first album Doggystyle being the highest-debuting and fastest-selling hip hop album at the time.

“Everyone was like waiting [for Doggystyle] to come out and went out and bought the CD,” he explained. See a clip from 50’s interview below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent

