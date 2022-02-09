Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be releasing new music ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance this Sunday (Feb. 13). The show, headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, will be Lamar’s first televised performance in years.

Cornrow Kenny’s new album is among the music industry’s most highly anticipated of the year. His last album, DAMN, became the first rap album to win the esteemed Pulitzer Prize Award. He also took home the Rap Album of the Year award at the 2018 Grammys.

Since then, Lamar hadn’t released any new music and kept a low profile until last year, when he announced that his upcoming album would be his last on Top Dawg Entertainment. He also note that he would be starting his own company, PgLang with frequent collaborator Dave Free.

In a letter, Lamar wrote, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood.” He closed the letter, stating, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

In the months that followed, Kendrick collaborated with his cousin, Baby Keem, on the now-Platinum “Family Ties.” He also headlined the Day N Vegas music festival to rave reviews.

Since the Super Bowl announcement, fans have speculated if the performance indicates new music is on the way. On Jan. 27, Billboard reported Lamar’s plans to release his new single on Feb. 11. This was further confirmed by radio host Ebro of Apple Music and Hot 97

Like most rap fans, the world awaits for Kung Fu Kenny’s new music. As anticipation grows, what better way for him to drop than during the half-time show?