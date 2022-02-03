Kendrick Lamar has clenched another platinum record after his and Baby Keem’s 2021 hit “Family Ties” received the highly sought-after RIAA certification on Wednesday (Feb. 2). According to Chart Data, the single has now surpassed one million sales in the U.S.

“Family Ties” marks Lamar’s 26th platinum plaque. The Compton native has released 23 platinum or multi-platinum singles throughout his career, as well as three platinum-certified albums. The Grammy-nominated “Family Ties” is also Keem’s biggest hit so far and marks his second platinum single.

The news arrives ahead of Lamar’s Super Bowl LVI performance and what fans are expecting will be a big month for the DAMN crafter. As reported by REVOLT, Lamar will take the stage at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 for the Super Bowl Halftime Show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Ahead of the star-studded performance, fans believe Lamar will release a new single either on Feb. 4 or Feb. 11. Rumors have also circulated that the single and Lamar’s subsequent Super Bowl Halftime Show will kickstart the rollout for his fifth studio album. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Lamar’s next full-length effort is expected to arrive sometime this year and the 34-year-old previously confirmed it will be his last album released with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he said in a statement last year. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators.”

“As I continue to pursue my life’s calling, there’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown,” he continued. “Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

