Jhené Aiko is booked for Super Bowl LVI. The Chilombo crafter will perform “America the Beautiful” before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; the NFL announced on Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Country music star Mickey Guyton will also sing the National Anthem.

“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” the Grammy-nominated artist reacted on Twitter. “So excited to be singing the national anthem at [Super Bowl LVI] on February 13th!”

Additionally, gospel duo Mary Mary and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pre-game festivities. Zedd will also serve as the official pre-game DJ during player warmups.

As reported by REVOLT, Super Bowl LVI is also set to have a star-studded halftime show that will feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. A trailer for the highly anticipated performance aired last month.

On Twitter, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, which is co-producing the halftime show; celebrated Aiko and Guyton’s upcoming performances.

“Just announced! Jhené Aiko will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ and Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles!” the company wrote.

In other Aiko news, the 33-year-old songstress recently teased that she’s been “working on so many things” after a fan asked what she has planned for this year. The Grammy-nominated singer and her boyfriend Big Sean will likely be rooting for the Rams next month after the couple was spotted supporting the team at their game over the weekend.

Fans are hoping that Aiko and Sean are also hitting the studio together and might be working on a sequel to their 2016 joint album, TWENTY88.

See Roc Nation’s tweet about Super Bowl LVI, which will air on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 13; below.