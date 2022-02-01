Tom Brady announced he is officially retiring from the NFL on Tuesday morning (Feb. 1) after 22 record-breaking seasons. The 44-year-old quarterback posted a lengthy note on Instagram confirming his decision.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 [percent] competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the post began. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he continued.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added, “… I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100 [percent] of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he joined in 2020 and won a Super Bowl with; as well as his legion of fans and family.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” he wrote. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending… I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often.”

As for his future, Brady said he plans to focus on the several companies he’s co-founded and is “excited to continue to help build and grow” them.

He added, “I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

ESPN first reported that Brady was planning to retire from the NFL on Saturday (Jan. 29). However, his managers and Brady himself said he had not yet come to a decision earlier this week.

See Brady’s post about officially retiring on Instagram below.