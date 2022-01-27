Ray J met with Donald Trump to discuss business, politics and job creation. On Wednesday (Jan. 26), the reality star spent some time with the former president and Trump advisor Pastor Darrell Scott at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The men, according to Ray’s manager David Weintraub, talked over his desires to create initiatives for entrepreneurs and young business professionals as well as some of the political issues he’s most passionate about.

“I’ve always admired and respected [Trump’s] business acumen. Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development, and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy,” Ray told Page Six after the meeting. “We also agree how important an educated workforce is as well as the critical need of developing of young people.”

He added, “I’m ready to get started now!”

Eager to get the ball rolling, the “One Wish” singer has already scheduled a follow-up meeting with Trump. They are set to put into action many of their recently-discussed ideas amid their meetup.

Ray J is an accomplished businessman. The singer is the mastermind behind his million-dollar audio brand, RayCon. Despite his success in the field thus far, PageSix reports that the “Love and Hip Hop” star also has political aspirations and would consider running for office in the near future. While he hasn’t spoken much about politics in the past, he previously suggested that the country should shift its focus away from trying to impeach Trump.

“I just figure we need to stick with trying to fix what’s broken in America, like the bigger topics of things,” he said during a 2020 interview with Variety. “Try to really put our focus on change and helping people and really try to do good for the country.”

News of Ray’s meeting with the former president was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

“Ray J was at Maralago discussing Blk empowerment with Donald Trump,” wrote one person. “That’s some of the dumbest shit I ever heard. Blk male celebrities are gonna get us killed.”

“Y’all will cancel anyone lol . So y’all want to cancel Ray J for meeting with Trump???” added another user. “Y’all funny and y’all actually think Biden a good president. Also I’m not a Trump supporter either, but come on.”

See those tweets below.

Ray J was at Maralago discussing Blk empowerment with Donald Trump. ☹️That’s some of the dumbest shit I ever heard. Blk male celebrities are gonna get us killed pic.twitter.com/J04iJDCdLa — BLAQ MARQUEE (@BlaqMarquee) January 27, 2022