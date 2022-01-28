Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko will headline a night of the 2022 Sol Blume Music Festival.

The two-day event will take place on Apr. 30 and May 1 in Sacramento, California as the city’s biggest R&B and soul festival. Walker and Aiko will headline the show on May 1, while Jorja Smith and PartyNextDoor will lead the concert on the day before.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to continue to bring a carefully curated & unique R&B experience to Sacramento. We took two years off due to the pandemic, which gave us more time to evolve Sol Blume further,” said Fornati Kumeh, founder of the Sol Blume Music Festival, in a statement. “We’ve listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento’s historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event. Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can’t wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring.”

The Sol Blume Music Festival will also feature performances from Tink, Tinashe, Victoria Monet, Blxst, Bino Rideaux, Thundercat, Smino, SiR, Lucky Daye, DVSN, D. Smoke, Buddy, Majid Jordan and many more.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Monday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. PST on the event’s official website. Prices begin at $200 for two-day general access, while VIP pricing starts at $400. Expenses will increase as the event draws near.

Aside from this festival, Walker is set to be honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard‘s 2022 Women In Music Awards in March. Her sophomore album Still Over It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and she joined Taylor Swift as the second woman artist to have 18 songs simultaneously on the Hot 100.

Check out Sol Blume’s full lineup below.