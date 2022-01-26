Snoop Dogg is releasing a new album next month called Bacc On Death Row. The Long Beach native and newly appointed executive creative consultant at Def Jam Recordings announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

In the post, Snoop revealed the project’s cover art and its release date: Feb. 13. The cover art displays the album’s title and its acronym B.O.D.R. as well as an image of Snoop’s younger self.

It’s unclear whether the album will feature Snoop’s former Death Row Records collaborators like Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady Of Rage or Dr. Dre, or be something else entirely.

As reported by REVOLT, Snoop was named executive creative consultant at Def Jam at the end of last year. However, he revealed to GQ, he initially wanted to own his former label, Death Row Records.

The 50-year-old said he approached Death Row owners eOne Music in an attempt to purchase the label, but they said they weren’t looking to sell. However, not long after, Blackstone Group ended up buying the label, which Snoop said “hurt” him.

“I went looking for this job [at Def Jam] because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and re-release their music, do documentaries and possibly do my life story,” he explained.

“I knew that Def Jam didn’t have a CEO and I didn’t want to be the CEO, but I wanted to be in the position of consulting and creativity. So, I set up a meeting and got with [Universal Music Group’s] Lucian [Grainge].”

“I was thinking Death Row Records — movies, merch, television, catalog… The Chronic, Doggystyle, Murder Was the Case, All Eyez on Me,” Snoop continued. “It was all that shit I was going to [do]… then I flipped it, like, ‘Def Jam bigger and better than Death Row any muthafuckin’ way.’”

Snoop’s upcoming Bacc On Death Row will be the first project centered around the label released on Def Jam. See his posts about the album below.