An on-screen collab between Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent may possibly be in the works.

After releasing the cinematic trailer for “Do We Have A Problem? — which featured an appearance from Joseph Sikora of “Power” — Nicki talked to the “Morning Hustle” about the Lil Baby-assisted single as well as her plans for any collaborations. When asked if she would ever team up with 50 a project, she teased, “Maybe something is already in the works.”

The Pinkprint rapper made it clear that the workable project will not be a part of the “Power” series or any of his shows on Starz. “It’s something completely different that we might be talking about,” she said. Instead, she claims that they are looking at something that may appear on the “big screen.”

Nicki’s news comes months after 50 expressed his desire to work with his fellow Queens native. At the time, he said that it would be cool for them to work together on a rom com.

“You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with,” he told Jalen Rose. “I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people,” said 50. “When she’s being an asshole it’s because she’s telling you, ‘You’re not going to take advantage of me.’”

As fans know, Nicki Minaj has heavily been promoting “Do We Have A Problem?” which will officially drop at midnight (Feb. 4). During an Instagram Live, she told her fans that Lil Baby “bodied” the track.

“He pleasantly surprises me all the time,” she said. “This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody know they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied.”

