It looks like Nicki Minaj and the City Girls have put their differences to the side.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the Pink Friday rapper took to Twitter to announce that she and the rap duo worked things out after she gave an interview saying that she wouldn’t collaborate with them because they previously tweeted negative things about her. “Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT @YungMiami305,” she tweeted. “Let’s move on & make new memories y’all.”

JT retweeted Nicki, adding, “Sag sister! Thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!” while Yung Miami wrote, “Queen tingz,” with a unicorn and heart emoji.

During a recent interview on “The Morning Hustle” show, Nicki explained why she would not do a record with the City Girls. “Well… I don’t know,” she said. “What I will say is that, a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them. … I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then…social media happened.”

The “Seeing Green” spitter suggested that JT and Yung Miami said negative things about her in interviews and on social media. “You know, people will say something about someone, an artist,” Nicki continued. “The thing is, whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever.”

She added that the issue was “let go,” but said, “why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

Previously, the City Girls publicly shared that they were team Cardi B during her feud with Nicki. The Barbz also unearthed several negative tweets about the “Itty Bitty Piggy” emcee that were written before the duo gained mainstream success.

Check out Nicki and JT’s tweets below.