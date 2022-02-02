In a new interview, Nicki Minaj revealed she passed on the chance to collaborate with Mr. “Pushin P.”

According to The Pinkprint rapper, she was approached by Gunna, who asked to hop on one of the records on his DS4Ever album. Impressed by the beat, she sat with the song for months, eventually realizing it just wasn’t a good match for her.

“Gunna came to my studio months ago and he asked me to get on his song ‘Pussy Power,’” she told “The Dana Cortez Show.” “I heard the beat and I went [crazy]. I was like, ‘This beat is outta here!’ No lie, I sat with the song for months and months and couldn’t bring myself to write to the record.”

“It was like the moaning and the groaning on the track … I knew in order to get on a track like that I would have to be explicit and, in my opinion, I would have to really kill it and talk that real talk. And I wasn’t ready, I just wasn’t there,” Nicki explained. “That’s just to tell you how being a mom has changed me.”

Motherhood, she revealed, also got in the way of another single that her label was pushing for her to drop.

“My label wanted me to go full out with a single and everything when I was pregnant, and I couldn’t bring myself to put out a song about pussy and dicks and sucking and eating,” said the Queens rapper. “I couldn’t bring myself to put a record out like that while my son was growing in my body!”

While she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with raunchy lyrics, Nicki maintained that she no longer has the mental capacity to jump on an explicit record. “Nothing wrong with anybody who’s able to do it, but with me, I just felt in a very different, new space,” she said.

See a clip from the interview below.