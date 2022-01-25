Thus far, this month has seen Calboy dropping off dope freestyles over Money Man’s “LLC” and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin.” Today (Jan. 24), he adds to that with another over Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s “pushin P,” a Juke Wong and Wheezy-produced effort that can be found on Gunna’s chart-topping album DS4EVER. Here, Calboy uses the instrumental to deliver rhymes about street politics, his mental health, making music for the masses, and more:

“Bitch, you know I’m pushin’ P, I just got another trap, it’s bussin’, we been pushin’ Ps, everyday I’m rolling with my shooters, they gon’ push for me, bend yo block, we bust it, opp is pussy, don’t get put to sleep, hundred thousand dollars on this foreign, this bitch push wit’ ease, they say we wan’ on shit, bout these switches, we gon’ push wit’ these, speakin’ on my brodie, y’all some bitches, get left in the street…”

Courtesy of Juice BigFellow, Calboy’s “pushin P Freestyle” also comes with a matching visual that mainly sees him delivering his lyrics from within a Chinese carry-out. The Chicago rapper can also be seen hitting up a gas station and posting up outside at nighttime.

It’s been a couple of years since Calboy released the EP Long Live The Kings, which subsequently evolved into a deluxe edition that boasted 12 songs and collaborations alongside Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Lil Baby, King Von, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and Yo Gotti. 2020 also saw him joining the likes of NLE Choppa, Jack Harlow, Latto, Rod Wave, Baby Keem, and a few of the aforementioned artists as part of XXL’s Freshman class, further expanding his profile to a larger audience. Currently, he’s said to be preparing for the release of his latest body of work titled Redemption.

Press play on Calboy’s latest freestyle below.