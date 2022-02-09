Snoop Dogg’s dream to run Death Row Records has come true. On Wednesday (Feb. 9), just days before his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl, the rapper announced that he is now the owner of his former record label. He acquired the label from MNRK Music Group, which is managed by leading global investment firm Blackstone.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Snoop Dogg has long had his mind set on running Death Row Records, the label on which he launched his rap career. He initially approached Death Row Music owners eOne Music, but they denied his request, later selling the label to the Blackstone Group. The West Coast legend shifted gears and secured his role as an executive creative and strategic consultant at Def Jam, but he remained adamant about his desire to be Death Row’s CEO.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” he previously told the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world.”

Despite Blackstone’s ownership of the label at the time, Snoop held on to hopes that he would finally take over the label.

“A little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you …,” he told Wallo and Gillie. “If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”