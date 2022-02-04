By Jon Powell
  02.04.2022

Back in October, Rockstar Games turned hip hop heads when it was announced that Dr. Dre would be working on music for the wildly popular video game Grand Theft Auto. Two months later, players were able to both enjoy new tunes and interact with virtual versions of Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and more as part of the expansion “The Contract,” which is centered around main character Franklin Clinton starting a “celebrity solutions agency.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, longtime collaborator DJ Pooh spoke on how the partnership came to fruition — simply put, it took some serious convincing:

Dre is the person that says no to everything, we all know that … [Dre] had no idea what [Grand Theft Auto] was about because he’s not a gamer at all … He never played them. But he was blown away [by] how deep you can get into the whole thing. He’s like, ‘Oh shit!’”

Today (Dec. 4), non-gamers can now enjoy six new songs from said expansion via all streaming platforms, which includes “The Scenic Route” with Rick Ross and .Paak, “ETA” with .Paak, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes, and “Gospel” with Eminem. Another dope cut, the Dre, Alchemist, Dem Jointz, and Mike & Keys-produced “Diamond Mine,” sees an assist from Ty Dolla $ign and features a bittersweet, inspirational verse from the late Nipsey Hussle:

We live this Marathon life, ’cause one day we gon’ all die, not a stranger to them hard nights, but when we look up, we see our sky, we see potential in the moment, we used to have to rent, now we own it, no hesitation, we be on it, we get paid to spend these midnights in Paris like we Owen
Wilson, what a feelin’, livе in it ’cause you built it, ballin’, Spalding, shot it, killed it, this Rollie is thе symbol that represent my resilience, The Marathon’s my leverage, negotiations was brilliance…”

Check out the songs in full below.

