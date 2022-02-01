Rick Ross may be well versed in rap and business, but there’s one thing he’s admittedly bad at: advanced mathematics. While promoting his new book, The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire, Rozay reflected on his school days, revealing he became a class clown to mask his academic struggles.

“I was a jackass,” Ross told Afrotech of his reputation in high school. “Without a doubt, I was a comedian, I had a good sense of humor. I was the funny dude and all that… And I don’t think it was just because I naturally wanted to be, but [because] I didn’t know the answers to the questions and all the stuff [the teachers were] writing on the wall.”

“That might’ve been my way to cover that up because I never understood, I never learned my multiplication still to this day,” he continued. “Imagine when they began going into pre-algebra a=e, that shit was like a whole ’nother language to me.”

Ross confessed that his lack of understanding made him want “to walk out of the goddamn” class at times, but he decided he would instead focus on improving his public speaking skills so his peers wouldn’t notice his weak points.

“I wanted to learn how to be a great speaker because when I’m speaking to somebody, I don’t want them to know my shortcomings in my other areas,” the Teflon Don explained. “So, that’s what made me become a writer, and I think that’s why I’m an author now. I knew as a youngster I never wanted to be a dentist. I never wanted to be a doctor. I never thought about none of that. I knew I would either play football or I would be doing something on my own. And that’s what I did.”