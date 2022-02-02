The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2022 nominees on Wednesday (Feb. 2), including the likes of Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie and more.

Eminem is the only artist within the class to be nominated the first year of his eligibility. According to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rules, artists can only be nominated if their first commercial recording was released at least 25 years ago.

Other artists, such as Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick, were previously nominated but landed on the list again this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Other artists nominated for the prestigious 2022 class include Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Voting for the nominated artists is now open. The process includes input from other artists, music journalists and industry insiders; as well as a “fans’ ballot.” Fans can vote for their favorite artist on the Roll & Roll Hall of Fame website until April 29.

In May, the organization will announce this year’s inductees, who will then be honored at an induction ceremony later this year. Last October; JAY-Z, LL Cool Jay, Tina Turner and more were honored in their own induction ceremony at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“… You know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Hov said in his acceptance speech. “We were told that hip hop was a fad. Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it.”

See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s video announcement below.