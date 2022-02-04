At this point, Curren$y is undoubtedly the hardest working man in show business. Today (Feb. 3), the New Orleans legend unveils a new visual for “Half Moon Mornings,” a collaboration alongside The Alchemist that’s full of the fly talk that the long-standing veteran has made his signature. The track also sees a matching visual that shows Curren$y with his un-matching fleet of vehicles, plenty of weed, and much more.

A mere couple of months after the release of Land Air Sea, Curren$y liberated the fourth installment of his well-received Pilot Talk series, which contained 10 cuts (all produced by Ski Beats) and a single feature from Jay Electronica. Prior to that, he brought us the following bodies of work in 2021 — The Collection Agency, Welcome to Jet Life Recordings 2 with his Jet Life collective, Highest in Charge with Trauma Tone, Matching Rolexes with Kino Beats, Still Stoned On Ocean, the sequel to 2016’s Stoned On Ocean, and Regatta, an 8-track joint effort with Harry Fraud. It would be remiss not to also include Spitta’s NFT project Financial District in celebration of 4/20.

In a past interview with Flaunt, Curren$y spoke on the recording process that created he and Al’s latest body of work — clearly, there’s plenty more where this came from:

“The records we have to the side in light of us just releasing Covert Coup to streaming, this project I have with him is in the same vein. I’d never say it’s part 2, because that’d be a lot to try and emulate, the way people hold their project dear to them. It’s nostalgic to the year it came out and what was going on in everybody’s lives. To say I’m dropping part 2 to that is big shoes to fill. My plan really is to create something equally impactful, but a completely different animal.”

With that, check out “Half Moon Mornings.”