Dr. Dre believes his star-studded Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will “open more doors” for hip hop’s future within the NFL. Ahead of the highly anticipated performance, which will also feature Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar; Dre discussed the show at a Bloomberg Quicktake panel.

Joined by Blige and Snoop, Dre explained that the Roc Nation and JAY-Z-produced halftime show will “open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and make sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago.”

“We’re gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we’re gonna be to the fans,” he added.

“The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world and hip hop is the biggest form of music in the world,” Snoop added, explaining that the show will see “the two worlds” brought together.

“This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: representing about change, about moving forward,” the new Death Row Records owner continued. “So, we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop because we know a lot of people don’t want hip hop on stage. But we’re here now and ain’t nothing you can do about it!”

As reported by REVOLT, rumors circulated this week that 50 Cent could join the Super Bowl Halftime Show as a surprise guest. When asked if there will be any “surprises” during the show by panelist moderators, Dre confirmed, “Yes,” but declined to offer any further details.

Snoop also said that the show will include all of Dre’s “proteges,” though he could have also been referring to Eminem.

See a clip from Snoop, Dre and Blige’s panel on Twitter below and tune into Super Bowl LVI this Sunday (Feb. 13) at 6:30 pm EST.