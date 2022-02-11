What a time to be alive! Who ever thought after 28+ years that Snoop Dogg would be the official owner of the record he once called home. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey, Death Row was among the music industry’s highest-profile labels for a stretch that decade — responsible for culture-shifting releases from Dre, Snoop and Tupac Shakur, among others. However, controversy arrived amid a wave of lawsuits and criminal activity, some of which involved co-founder Knight, who remains behind bars until this day. Uncle Snoop is off to a great start in the year with this 2 piece combo. Today (Feb. 11), the rap legend drops off his 19th studio album Bacc On Death Row and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time!

Snoop’s deal was announced Wednesday by Blackstone, Inc. BX, -0.05%, a private-equity firm that owned the remnants of the record label as part of MNRK Music Group. The terms of the deal were not publicly announced.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.” He also added that he was “looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Equipped with a total of 18 records, Uncle Snoop tapped on the likes of DJ Battle Cat, Hit-Boy, The Game, Nas, DaBaby and more for musical contributions. In addition, he will take to the stage as part of this weekend’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Press play on B.O.D.R. now!