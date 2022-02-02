Chris Bosh is less than happy with the NFL. After the firings of Black coaches Brian Flores and David Culley, the former Miami Heat star penned an essay in which he criticized the league’s treatment of the “overqualified” men and its general lack of inclusivity in the coaching staff.

“A lot has changed over the past year—but there’s one thing that sure as hell hasn’t…I’m talking about football’s head coach problem,” wrote Bosh. “Specifically, its lack of Black ones. If we’re talking about equal opportunity or diversity or any other word you’d use, it doesn’t exist in the NFL unless you’re an athlete risking your life on the field.” He highlighted the decrease of Black coaches since the start of the season and chalked it up to racial discrimination.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve watched the discrimination behind that disparity play out in real-time,” the ex-NBA star continued. “I’m happy anytime anyone gets a job, but it sure seems like the white guys are having an easier time becoming head coaches and general managers nowadays, while Black coaches are held to an entirely different standard.” He then took some to question the reflect on the releases of both Flores and Culley despite their outstanding performances in the 2021-2022 season, adding that white coaches are typically praised for “multiple seasons of below-average performance.”

With the lack of representation in the league, Bosh announced that he will no longer be watching the NFL.

“I’ve always loved football for a hundred different reasons—not least of which is the way it highlights perseverance. I love to see athletes give their minds, bodies, and souls on any field. But I can’t support a league where bias is as deeply ingrained as hard work—so deeply that no one seems to care…,” he wrote. “So until someone makes enough noise for the NFL to consider meaningful change, I cannot keep spending my weekends supporting the league.”

See Chris Bosh’s post below.