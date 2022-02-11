Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as one of the greats in the music industry many years ago. Throughout her lengthy career, she has provided us with a number of hits and bops that has surely stood the test of time and they only sound better the older they become. It is truly an amazing thing to see our OG’s still active on the scene and being a mentor and motivation for the ones that came after them that will someday (hopefully) be greats as well. With Super Bowl weekend among us, the R&B legend decided to grace us with her 15th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous and it is exactly how you’d expect a Mary album to sound in 2022 — fire.

Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey still have some of best catalogs of music by far. — BLH (@_RareDefined) February 5, 2022

In recent years, Mary J. Blige has enjoyed much success as an actress, garnering historic nominations and awards for her roles in Mudbound and Power Book II: Ghost. Nearly five years after releasing the relationship-gone-bad album Strength of a Woman, the R&B OG and hip-hop soul was ready to return to the basics with Good Morning Gorgeous.

“During Mudbound and when I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up,” Blige expressed in a recent Elle interview. “I would do it in the morning because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real.”

Laced with 13 records, Mary tapped on Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher for musical contributions. Check out Good Morning Gorgeous now.