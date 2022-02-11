By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.11.2022

Another sporting event, another wager from Drake! With Super Bowl LVI just days away, the 6 God has a put considerable amount of digital money on the Los Angeles Rams and one of their star players.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday (Feb. 10), the Toronto rapper shared screenshots of the bets he made on Bitcoin. He revealed that he bet $600,000 Canadian dollars that the Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the winning trophy. He has another $500,000 wager on Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown, and bet another half a million dollars that the football star will run over 62.5 receiving yards in the big game. In total, Drake has a $1.6 million wager on the big game. “All bets are in,” he captioned his post. If all goes in his favor, he can get as much as a $2.5 million payout after Sunday’s game (Feb. 13).

Drake‘s gambling habits have been well-documented in the last few months. In January, he won major bucks after accurately predicting what number a roulette wheel would land on. “And there it is! What did I say?! What did I fucking say?!” he said at the time.

Prior to that, the certified lover boy lost his wager to Quavo when he learned that the Alabama Crimson Tides weren’t victorious in their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Drake has also bet on basketball games, previously winning his wager against YK Osiris. Since the young star was unable to pay the $60,000 owed, he allowed him to pay it off with an impromptu version of his song.

The Super Bowl will see an exciting competition between the Rams and Bengals as well as a hip-hop halftime performance. As REVOLT previously reported, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be shutting down Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium with an epic show.

See Drake’s post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Excellence | 'Bet on Black'

In the final round and season finale of “Bet on Black,” the finalists detail how ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.08.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
View More