Drake is thousands of dollars richer after winning a hefty roulette bet worth $215,000. While playing an online version of the casino game, the rapper accurately guessed the number he thought the wheel would land on.

“I guarantee you it’s repeat 8. I feel it. Repeat 8. I know it,” he said in a clip posted on his Instagram Story. When the roulette ball actually stopped on the number he predicted, the 6 God jumped out of his seat in excitement.

“And there it is! What did I say?!” he shouted. “What did I fucking say?! What did I say?!” He further boasted about his victory in his caption, writing “I’m a savant.” In another post, Drake declared that his year is off to a great star. “2022 is blessing me from the comfort of my home,” the rapper bragged. His exact payout from the night is not known.

Aside from the roulette skills displayed in the video, Drake’s love for the casino game was indicated by one of his previous purchases. In 2020, the certified lover boy bought a $600,000 Jacob the Jeweler-designed watch that featured a functioning roulette wheel.

The Views star also has a tendency to participate in bets, most recently losing his wager with Quavo. After predicting that the Alabama Crimson Tides would win the College Football National Championship, the team actually lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. Eager to collect his money, the Culture star called Drizzy live from the football field, but he was unable to get him on the line.

“He ain’t answer the phone,” the “Bad and Boujee” emcee said. “I need my chips with dip, baby. I need my chips with dip. My boy.” Quavo later insisted that Drake is “gon pay” him despite missing his phone call.

Look below to see a clip of the moment Drake won the roulette game.