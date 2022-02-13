By Jon Powell
The world was just able to witness this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was headlined by hip hop and R&B heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. As expected, the performance more than lived up to its expectations, with said artists delivering top tier renditions of their greatest hits.

During the lively set, many took to Twitter to give their takes on all of the surprises that unfolded, which began with Dre and Snoop breaking out “The Next Episode” and included moments like Eminem kneeling, a smiling Anderson .Paak on the drums, and an upside down 50 Cent recreating his iconic “In Da Club” video, which immediately drew some humorous responses — including one from @OMGItsBirdman, who made note of 50’s current size in comparison to when “In Da Club” was first released:

50 cent need to put on pads and block for Burrow.”

Another huge moment came with Mary J. Blige appeared on the roof of the sprawling set, hitting her best moves alongside a crew of dancers. Fellow peer Missy Elliott made sure to give Mary her well-deserved flowers:

#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE! … this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl”

Midway through, a well-suited Kendrick Lamar showed up with a crew of men rocking blond hair and beards, who assisted the pgLang talent with rousing versions of “m.a.a.d city” and “Alright.” While the many rumors (including a new single release) have yet to be fulfilled, seeing Kendrick in a live setting will never not be amazing. Twitter user @wowthatshiphop might’ve said it best:

Kendrick Lamar such a star man as soon as he touches that stage the energy is just DIFFERENT.”

Check out plenty of quality tweets about Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar below.

 

 

