The world was just able to witness this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was headlined by hip hop and R&B heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. As expected, the performance more than lived up to its expectations, with said artists delivering top tier renditions of their greatest hits.

During the lively set, many took to Twitter to give their takes on all of the surprises that unfolded, which began with Dre and Snoop breaking out “The Next Episode” and included moments like Eminem kneeling, a smiling Anderson .Paak on the drums, and an upside down 50 Cent recreating his iconic “In Da Club” video, which immediately drew some humorous responses — including one from @OMGItsBirdman, who made note of 50’s current size in comparison to when “In Da Club” was first released:

“50 cent need to put on pads and block for Burrow.”

Another huge moment came with Mary J. Blige appeared on the roof of the sprawling set, hitting her best moves alongside a crew of dancers. Fellow peer Missy Elliott made sure to give Mary her well-deserved flowers:

“#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE! … this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl”

Midway through, a well-suited Kendrick Lamar showed up with a crew of men rocking blond hair and beards, who assisted the pgLang talent with rousing versions of “m.a.a.d city” and “Alright.” While the many rumors (including a new single release) have yet to be fulfilled, seeing Kendrick in a live setting will never not be amazing. Twitter user @wowthatshiphop might’ve said it best:

“Kendrick Lamar such a star man as soon as he touches that stage the energy is just DIFFERENT.”

Check out plenty of quality tweets about Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar below.

Dr.Dre real as hell for wearing black Air Force ones. — Los PopaVitch (@KarlousM) February 14, 2022

If Mary don’t do anythingggggggg she going give us a good boot!! #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/d35TmWmJgX — Tammy Newton ♥️ (@FashionableTam) February 14, 2022

A G-Unit beater in 2022 is outta pocket. Idc if you the nigga that invented them. — Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) February 14, 2022

For everyone googling: Dr Dre: 56 years old Snoop Dogg: 50 years old 50 Cent: 46 years old — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) February 14, 2022

They got the hol power metaverse performin at the halftime show — D. Dillon (@DeeJCokane) February 14, 2022

50 was hanging upside down like the bat that caused covid — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) February 14, 2022

Subtle nod to Tupac Shakur during halftime show, Dr. Dre briefly playing “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” on piano. One highlight to an incredible performance. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 14, 2022

35 summers. — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) February 14, 2022

Eminem’s “Lose yourself” is white people’s Dreams and Nightmares. — Teej 🅱️ (@StockzNCrypto) February 14, 2022

Kaepernick kneeled so that Snoop could cripwalk — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) February 14, 2022

50 cent rolling into the halftime show like #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/PF5tUv4ckY — jenlafren (@jenlafren) February 14, 2022

#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 14, 2022

Lmaoooo Anderson Paak bein happy af just to be there and play drums is a mood — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) February 14, 2022

DIRECTOR: rehearsal looks good, now let’s talk wardrobe. I was thinking Mary in white and all the guys in Bla- SNOOP: Blue DIRECTOR: yeah, but the thing is, the set is all white so I was thinking if the guys contrast the white with a little bla- SNOOP: Blue pic.twitter.com/UxMVFiIpMh — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 14, 2022

50 out here built like me. I love it. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 14, 2022

Justin Bieber cantando “Lose Yourself” de Eminem no #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VOqq7fbIHG — Drew Legendas Mídias (@DrewLegenda) February 14, 2022