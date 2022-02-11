By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.11.2022

The family of Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim, thinks Kanye West is “ridiculous” for requesting that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott. On Friday (Feb. 11), Ezra’s grandparents Bernon and Tercia Blount spoke to Rolling Stone about Ye’s demand.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us,” Bernon said. “What an idiotic thing to say.”

“I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” added the victim’s grandmother Tercia. “She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

Blount’s grandparents were seemingly referring to a post in which Ye addressed comments made at a recent Eilish show. In a viral clip, the singer briefly halted her concert to check on a fan who was experiencing some breathing issues. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” she was heard saying. Her comments were later misconstrued as a dig at Scott and his reaction to the surge-turned-fatal event, so Ye chimed in on behalf of his friend.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” he wrote on Thursday night (Feb. 10). “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Eilish denied the allegations. “Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she insisted. “Was just helping a fan.”

As fans know, a rush took over Astroworld’s festival in November, leading to multiple injuries and 10 deaths. Among the lives lost was Blount, who attended the concert with his father. The 9-year-old fell to the ground amid the surge, was trampled and later hospitalized in critical condition. He was taken off life support nearly 10 days after he fell into a coma.

Since the incident, Scott was pulled from his headlining spot at Coachella. Eilish, West and Harry Styles have since been confirmed as headliners.

 

 

