Kanye West pleaded for his family to be reunited in his latest Instagram post. On Wednesday (Feb. 9), the 44-year-old posted photos of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids, which were featured in the SKIMS founder’s new Vogue cover story.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” Ye captioned the photos.

The public plea follows the ex-couple’s online disagreement about North West’s presence on TikTok. As reported by REVOLT, Ye reiterated that he does not want their 8-year-old daughter on the app, writing in an Instagram post, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

The Donda rapper also accused TMZ of “picking sides against the dad” in their coverage of the public spat.

On Wednesday, Kim discussed choosing her own happiness amidst her divorce from Kanye in her new Vogue interview.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she told the outlet. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The reality TV star also discussed her approach to co-parenting with Kanye.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids it always has to be, ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through,” she said.

Kanye’s post also arrives amidst the rollout for his upcoming album, Donda 2. The Chicago native recently held a listening party for the record — which is due Feb. 22 — inviting Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem and Yung Lean.

See Kanye’s post on Instagram below.