Just prior to February’s arrival, a now-deleted tweet appeared on Gunna‘s Twitter account that seems to promote a new cryptocurrency named PushinPETH, which was presumed to have been created in conjunction with the Atlanta rapper‘s hit single and DS4EVER standout “pushin P“:

“Ay @pushinpeth making a crypto metaverse for us! @shanemooncharts backing the project, I know this is gonna fly. IM TAKING THIS TO THE MOON JOIN THE TELEGRAM HERE.”

Upon visiting the official website for PushinPETH, viewers can see an intro describing the crypto as “a decentralized movement that offers something unique and never before seen on the blockchain, complete and total access to your favorite artist. GUNNA!” Despite what appeared to be a valid co-sign, critics quickly called out the venture as a potential scam, with some likening it to last year’s Squid Game token fiasco, a promising opportunity that soon unraveled into a pump-and-dump scheme.

Yesterday (Feb. 7), Gunna took to social media to speak on the accusations, distancing himself from the controversy by claiming that his Twitter was hacked:

“To my followers and fans ! I didn’t know anything about this ”pushin peth” Scam . Someone hacked my twitter and I immediately deleted the tweet ! I would never co sign any fraud or scams privately or publicly ! And I’m extremely sorry to anyone [who] was scammed !”

DS4EVER, Gunna‘s third studio LP, was released last month and contains 20 songs with collaborations alongside 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, Roddy Ricch, Drake, and more — frequent collaborators Young Thug and Future also provide assistance on the aforementioned single “pushin P,” which has since sparked humorous adaptations of its slang vernacular by everyone from Nike to IHOP. The project was a massive success, scoring Gunna his second number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 150,000 first-week units sold.

Check out Gunna‘s tweet about the questionable crypto below.