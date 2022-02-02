Continuing his DS4EVER promotional tour, Gunna recently made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which he could first be seeing answering some questions from the comfort of his recording studio. During the short interview, Gunna was asked to confirm if he freestyled on the entire album, to which he replied in the affirmative. He also spoke on getting better at his recording process over the course of his career:

“Practice made perfect, and I think it just come from just recording and just doing it and doing it and just … you get better.”

Following the virtual sit-down, viewers were then able to enjoy a live rendition of the LNKmusic, Ambezza, and DJ Cash-produced “die alone,” which originally features Chris Brown and Yung Bleu and, as the title suggests, sees the artists looking to enjoy their lifestyle with a special someone in their lives:

“Tell me what is head for? I just wanna bone her, get it ’til the morning, what you can’t control it, hold it, Birkins for the longest, down to feel lonely, rest in peace to Chromie, what the fuck these niggas on? Say I’m takin’ shit the wrong way, I still got me some sold-out date shows, foreigns back to back, we like to race, my heart been in a bеtter place, mmm, stickin’ around to hold me down, I hopе it’s you, who gonna win, stick it to the end, ain’t no clue…”

DS4EVER made landfall last month with 20 cuts and (including the aforementioned) additional assists from Drake, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby, and more. The project stands to be his biggest to date, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold — it’s also notable for just barely beating out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM by a couple thousand units.

Enjoy Gunna‘s latest performance below.