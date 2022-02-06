Lizzo appears to be prepping a new musical project.

Over the past two weeks, the “Bop Star” has shared snippets of new songs on Instagram.

On Saturday (Feb. 6), Lizzo teased a new song — showing off her vocal range — on the social media app.

Her beautiful voice wasn’t the only thing she was showing off in the Instagram post. The “Good as Hell” singer previewed the song completely nude.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves,” she wrote in the caption. “Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

In a subsequent post, Lizzo let her followers see even more as she posed naked in front of a white backdrop.

She captioned that photo, which has been liked over one million times, “Art.”

The 33-year-old body positivity champion is clearly comfortable in her own skin. In December 2019, she shared a set of similar images posing on an orange velvet couch.

And who can forget her nude pose on the cover of her last album Cuz I Love You? Then there’s also her naked Rolling Stone photos that accompanied her cover shoot — just to name a few.

In 2021, as she celebrated the release of “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, Lizzo spoke about her experiences as a Black, plus-sized pop star with Zane Lowe in an interview on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily.”

She shared that she has never had the “luxury” of hiding behind a “marketable” appearance. “I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point,” she said at the time. “This is the biggest insecurity. It’s like, ‘How dare a pop star be fat?’… I had to own that.”

“I feel like other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being sexy and being marketable,” she continued.

Listen to a snippet of Lizzo’s new music and check out her racy new photos below:

