It’s no secret ScHoolboy Q is an avid golfer.

The 35-year-old rapper made his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am debut this week putting his skills to the test against some of the best golfers in the sport.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), CBS caught up with Q at the Pebble Beach course in California in between holes, and he opened up about his passion for the game.

“Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf and I got into it,” Q said. “And it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person. Like, this is why certain things in my life is going bad or certain things are going good because of the attitude thing. You get what i’m saying? And it fixed my attitude in life and it fixed a whole lotta things about me in life ‘cause life is a golf game — some good shots, some bad shots. But most importantly, keep going because you never know. Don’t give up because you’re in the sand on your fourth shot, you might chip it in. It just taught me a lot about life. You feel me?”

ScHoolboy Q is one of 27 celebrities participating in the tournament this weekend. Comedian Bill Murray, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and Macklemore are just a few of those competing alongside PGA Tour golfers at Pebble Beach.

What started as a $10,000 bet for the Crash Talk rapper has turned into a legitimate hobby. Q is a member of the Calabasas Country Club in California and told Golf Digest that he plays five to six days a week.

“People say, ‘Bro, get off the golf course and into the studio.’ But bro, I’m in the studio eight days a week,” he told the outlet. “I got a studio in my house. I’m rapping on the course.”

The final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place Sunday (Feb. 6). Pros Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge are tied for the lead.

Check out ScHoolboy Q’s CBS sports interview below: