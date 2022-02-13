Universal Pictures has unleashed the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s next horror film, Nope.

The film reunites Peele — who wrote, directed, and produced the movie — with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

KeKe Palmer, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, and Steven Yeun also appear in the creepy flick that not much is known about at the moment.

Within the trailer, ominous dark clouds seem to bring trouble to a Black-owned ranch in Hollywood, California. “What’s a bad miracle?” Kaluuya asks in the two-minute teaser.

At one point in the preview, Palmer’s character gets hurled into the air but it’s unclear who or what is causing the disturbance.

The description on IDMB reads: “Residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

According to Deadline, which debuted the trailer, early Sunday (Feb. 13) morning, Nope is part of Peele’s Monkeypaw Production company’s exclusive five-year deal with Universal.

The outlet states that Monkeypaw used trainees from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s California Below-the-Line Traineeship to help shoot the film in Southern California.

Y'all ready..? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 13, 2022

The program was started by NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion department to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion within all areas of production. The overall aim is to provide underrepresented talent with on-set experience and mentorship.

“At our core, Monkeypaw has always sought to highlight underrepresented voices and we have been honored to help share those stories with audiences,” said Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw Productions. “We are privileged to further our mission as the first production to partner with the California Below-the-Line Traineeship. It is crucial not only to Monkeypaw’s growth but the growth of the film industry that all producers collectively commit to initiatives that bring awareness and opportunities to underserved communities to help careers flourish.”

Monkeypaw, which was launched in 2012, has produced fan-favorites such as Get Out, which earned Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018; Us, and Nia DaCosta’s version of Candyman — which became the first movie from a Black female director ever to debut at No. 1 in the U.S.

Monkeypaw also produced and released Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, as well as HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and Amazon’s “Hunters.”

Nope is slated to be released in theaters on July 22. Check out the trailer below: