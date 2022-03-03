The Weeknd has announced dates for the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” which features Doja Cat. The Weeknd will kick off the tour on July 8 in his home city of Toronto before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Sept. 2.

According to Variety, dates for the world tour’s Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and Middle East performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” North America shows go on sale March 10 at local time.

According to an announcement, the tour will see The Weeknd’s “most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums (After Hours and Dawn FM), creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.”

Along with his tour dates, The Weeknd also announced on Thursday (March 3) the launch of his XO Humanitarian Fund in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme. As the organization’s Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd will contribute $1 from every tour ticket sold to the fund as well as a $500,000 donation.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

“As he launches his global tour, the Weeknd is not just lighting up the lives of his millions of fans – he is also shining a spotlight on the suffering of the millions threatened by famine,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley added. “The XO Humanitarian Fund, Powered by World Food Programme is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger and WFP is proud to partner with Abel to save lives. He is truly an inspiration to the next generation of humanitarians.”

Along with The Weeknd’s contribution, the WFP will also donate $1 million to the fund. According to the statement, the Canadian crooner set up the fund to support the WFP’s critical food assistance program in countries like Ukraine, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen.

See The Weeknd’s tour dates on Twitter below.