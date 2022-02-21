The Weeknd, an absolute pro at elevating and reaching new innovative heights, is back with his “next phase.” The superstar has just announced that he will present a new immersive music special “The Dawn FM Experience” on Amazon’s Prime video on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Weeknd’s “The Dawn FM Experience” will transform the 2022 LP into “a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world,” Amazon said of the special.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” said Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The successful dawn FM project, deemed a “sonic experience” by The Weeknd, showcases a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. Since then, he has kept the the momentum rolling in expert fashion as he unleashed visual after visual from the project. First came, “Sacrifice,” then next up were follow ups like “Gasoline,” “Take My Breath (Remix)” and “Sacrifice (Remix)” featuring Swedish House Mafia.

Prior to that, After Hours was released during the first quarter of 2020, and originally saw 14 tracks with a slew of matching visuals, all of which depicted The Weeknd as a character inspired by films like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Joker, and Casino. The project also produced a few special editions, adding on remixes and collaborations with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Chromatics, and Oneohtrix Point Never. After Hours became one of the most commercial successful albums of 2020, landing The Weeknd at the top of the Billboard 200, UK’s Official Albums, and several other charts around the world — the project is certified double platinum in the U.S. alone.

Be sure to keep a look out for “The Dawn FM Experience,” coming later this month.